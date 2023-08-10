Brenda Agnew, your host, welcomes Shannon Moroney to the podcast. Shannon is the author of Through the Glass, her own journey following the violent crimes and incarcera­tion of her first husband, Out of the Shadows, and her newest book, Heal For Real: A Guided Journal to Forgiving Others?and Yourself by exploring what she calls the new f word: forgiveness.

Shannon is also an internationally recognized advocate of restorative justice, a powerful keynote speaker, one of the "world's 50 most resilient people" (Global Resilience Project), a New York Times "Women in the World" recommended writer (2016), and is featured by the international Forgiveness Project. She travels extensively to lead transformative forgiveness and healing retreats for people and communities overcoming trauma.

To listen to the podcast, click here.

