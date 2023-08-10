Canada:
Episode 063: Post-Traumatic Super Growth With Shannon Moroney (Podcast)
10 August 2023
Gluckstein Personal Injury Lawyers
Brenda Agnew, your host, welcomes Shannon
Moroney to the podcast. Shannon is the author of Through the Glass, her own journey
following the violent crimes and incarceration of her first
husband, Out of the Shadows, and her newest
book, Heal For Real: A Guided Journal to Forgiving
Others?and Yourself by exploring what she calls the new f
word: forgiveness.
Shannon is also an internationally recognized advocate of
restorative justice, a powerful keynote speaker, one of the
"world's 50 most resilient people" (Global Resilience
Project), a New York Times "Women in the World"
recommended writer (2016), and is featured by the international
Forgiveness Project. She travels extensively to lead transformative
forgiveness and healing retreats for people and communities
overcoming trauma.
To listen to the podcast,
click here.
