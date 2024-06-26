Justice Served: The Widow Who Defeated The Bank (Podcast)

self

Episode Description

An elderly widow scored a courtroom victory!

In this episode, Stephen and Gavin dive into the gripping legal battle between a powerful Canadian bank and an elderly widow over a disputed $50,000 credit card debt.

They unravel the complexities of the case, highlighting the bank's aggressive tactics, the widow's defense as an authorized user, and the court's sympathy for her plight.

The discussion explores broader issues of predatory lending, the ethics of increasing credit limits without consent, and the nuances of law versus equity in the judicial system.

Listen For:

02:50 - The Modern Credit Card

09:40 - Authorized User Defense

14:03 - Missing Evidence

23:12 - Law vs. Equity

Leave a rating/review for this podcast with one click

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.