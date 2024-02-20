Legislation for the period 01/25 to 02/07
In This Issue
Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
Bills / Projets de loi
House of Commons / Chambre des communes
|
Referenced on first reading only
|
An Act to amend An Act to amend the Criminal Code (medical assistance in dying), No. 2
|
An Act to amend the Criminal Code (controlling or coercive conduct)
|
An Act to amend the Competition Act and the Competition Tribunal Act
|
Prohibition of the Export of Horses by Air for Slaughter Act
Notices / Avis
Canada Gazette, Part I, January 27, 2024:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Publication after assessment of 55 substances in the Aluminiumcontaining Substances Group, including those specified on the Domestic Substances List and those identified for further consideration following prioritization of the Revised In Commerce List (section 77 of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)
- Publication after assessment of two substances — 2-pyrrolidinone, 1-methyl- (N-methylpyrrolidinone; NMP), CAS RN 872-50-4, and 2-pyrrolidinone, 1-ethyl- (N-ethylpyrrolidinone; NEP), CAS RN 2687-91-4 — specified on the Domestic Substances List (section 77 of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)
- Publication of final decision after assessment of two substances — naphthenic acids, CAS RN 1338-24-5, and naphthenic acids, calcium salts (calcium naphthenates), CAS RN 61789-36-4 — specified on the Domestic Substances List (section 77 of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)
Canada Gazette, Part I, February 03, 2024:
Immigration and Refugee Protection Act
- Immigration and Refugee Protection Act Ministerial Instructions with respect to the processing of certain applications for a study permit made by a foreign national as a member of the student class
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Order 2024-87-01-02 Amending the Non-domestic Substances List
- Publication after assessment of 12 substances in the Phenylpropanoids and Aldehydes Group specified on the Domestic Substances List (section 77 of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)
- Publication after assessment of three substances — hydrogen sulfide (H2S), CAS RN 7783-06-4; sodium sulfide [Na(SH)] (sodium bisulfide), CAS RN 16721-80-5; and sodium sulfide (Na2S), CAS RN 1313-82-2 — specified on the Domestic Substances List (section 77 of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)
- Guidelines for Canadian Drinking Water Quality — Antimony
Investment Canada Act
- Amounts for the year 2024
Radiocommunication Act
- Notice No. SPB-001-24 — Decision on New Access Licensing Framework, Changes to Subordinate Licensing and White Space to Support Rural and Remote Deployment
- Notice No. SPB-002-24 — Improving Indigenous Access to Spectrum: Draft Indigenous Priority Window Spectrum Policy Framework
Bank Act
- Royal Bank of Canada — Letters patent of amalgamation and order to commence and carry on business
Miscellaneous Notices / Avis divers
Canada Gazette, Part I, January 27, 2024:
- Koho Financial Inc. — Application to establish a bank
Commissions / Commissions
Canada Gazette, Part I, January 27, 2024:
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Expiry review of finding — Corrosion-resistant steel sheet
- Inquiry — Building construction management
- Order — Steel piling pipe
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Decisions
- Notices of consultation
Alberta / Alberta
Orders in Council / Décrets
Alberta King's Printer
Tax Statutes Amendment Act, 2023, SA 2023, c 13
- Section 4(2)(b), (3)(b), (4)(a)(ii) and (c), (6), (7), (8) and (9)(b), (c) and (e), which amend the Tourism Levy Act, in force October 1, 2024 (OIC 018/2024)
Notices / Avis
Alberta Gazette, Part I, January 31, 2024:
Statutes Repeal Act
- List of Acts or provisions repealed on December 31, 2023
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
Regulations / Règlements
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, February 6, 2024:
Commercial Transport Act
|
BC Reg 8/2024
|
Amends BC Reg 328/91 — Commercial Transport Fees Regulation
Court Rules Act
|
BC Reg 9/2024
|
Amends BC Reg 120/2020 — Provincial Court Family Rules
Insurance (Vehicle) Act
|
BC Reg 11/2024
|
Amends BC Reg 447/83 — Insurance (Vehicle) Regulation
Provincial Sales Tax Act
|
BC Reg 13/2024
|
Amends BC Reg 93/2013 — Designated Accommodation Area Tax Regulation
Manitoba / Manitoba
- No entries for this issue
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
Regulations / Règlements
Office of the Attorney General – Acts and Regulations
Pension Plan Sustainability and Transfer Act
|
NB Reg 2024-3
|
Transfer of Prescribed Pension Plans Regulation
Proclamations / Proclamations
New Brunswick Royal Gazette, January 31, 2024:
Supported Decision-Making and Representation Act, SNB 2022, c 60
- Act in force January 1, 2024.
Notices / Avis
New Brunswick Royal Gazette, January 31, 2024:
Financial and Consumer Services
Commission
Notice and Request for Comments
- Publication for comment of proposed amendments to National Instrument 81-102 Investment Funds and its Companion Policy ("Proposed Amendments").
New Brunswick Royal Gazette, February 7, 2024:
Department of Post-Secondary Education, Training and Labour
- Notice for the Minimum Wage Rate Increase — Effective April 1, 2024, the minimum wage rate is $15.30, and the minimum wage overtime rate is $22.95
Financial and Consumer Services Commission
Notice of Adoption
- The adoption of amendments to repeal National Instrument 81-104 Alternative Mutual Funds ("NI 81-104" or "Amendments to Repeal").
Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
Regulations / Règlements
Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations
Income Tax Act, 2000
|
NLR 3/24
|
Film and Video Industry Tax Credit Regulations (Amendment)
Judicature Act
|
NLR 4/24
|
Rules of Supreme Court, 1986 (Amendment)
Notices / Avis
Newfoundland and Labrador Gazette, Part I, January 26, 2024:
Supreme Court of Newfoundland and
Labrador
Rules of the Supreme Court, 1986
- Practice Note — P.N. No. 2024-01
- Amendments to the Rules of the Supreme Court, 1986: Pseudonym Order under Rule 4A
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
Regulations / Règlements
Northwest Territories Gazette, Part II, January 31, 2024:
Legal Profession Act
|
NWT Reg R-001-2024
|
Rules of the Law Society of the Northwest Territories, amendment (Note) (exempt from publication)
Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse
Regulations / Règlements
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, January 26, 2024:
Hospitals Act
|
NS Reg 18/2024
|
Hospitals Regulations — amendment
Interior Designers Act
|
NS Reg 3/2024
|
Interior Designers Regulations — amendment
Petroleum Products Pricing Act
|
NS Reg 1/2024
|
Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)
|
NS Reg 2/2024
|
Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)
Nunavut / Nunavut
Regulations / Règlements
Nunavut Gazette, Part II, January 31, 2024:
Nursing Professions Act
|
Nu Reg R-003-2024
|
Nursing Professions Regulation
Proclamations / Proclamations
Nunavut Gazette, Part II, January 31, 2024:
Corrections Act, S Nu 2019, c 13
- Act comes into force ten days after the later of
- (a) the day this instrument is registered by the Chief Legislative Counsel under the Legislation Act; and
- (b) the first day that regulations made under section 73 of the Act are registered by the Chief Legislative Counsel under the Legislation Act (R-002-2024)
Ontario / Ontario
Regulations / Règlements
Architects Act
|
O Reg 13/24
|
General, amending Reg 27 of RRO 1990
Credit Unions and Caisses Populaires Act, 2020
|
O Reg 14/24
|
General, amending O Reg 105/22
Courts of Justice Act
|
O Reg 12/24
|
Rules of Civil Procedure, amending Reg 194 of RRO 1990
Endangered Species Act, 2007
|
O Reg 11/24
|
Species at Risk in Ontario List, amending O Reg 230/08
Investment Management Corporation of Ontario Act, 2015
|
O Reg 29/24
|
General, amending O Reg 212/17
Liquor Tax Act, 1996
|
O Reg 26/24
|
General, amending O Reg 257/10
Massage Therapy Act, 1991
|
O Reg 30/24
|
Registration
Medical Radiation and Imaging Technology Act, 2017
|
O Reg 31/24
|
Registration
Opticianry Act, 1991
|
O Reg 32/24
|
Registration
|
O Reg 33/24
|
Examinations, amending O Reg 713/93
Planning Act
|
O Reg 8/24
|
Zoning Order — City of Toronto
|
O Reg 9/24
|
Zoning Order — City of Toronto
|
O Reg 10/24
|
Zoning Order — Protection of Public Health And Safety — Toronto Hospital Heliports
Securities Commission Act, 2021
|
O Reg 28/24
|
General
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Northern Services Boards Act, RSO 1990, Chapter L.28
January 29, 2024
Red Tape Reduction- Northern Services Boards Act Modernization — Comments by March 14, 2024
Rebuilding Ontario Place Act, 2023
January 26, 2024
Proposed regulation under the Rebuilding Ontario Place Act, 2023 to vest land — Comments by March 11, 2024
Seniors Active Living Centres Act, 2017 (SALCA)
February 5, 2024
A regulation to prescribe entities under the Seniors Active Living Centres Act, 2017 (SALCA) — Comments by March 22, 2024
Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
Regulations / Règlements
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, January 27, 2024:
French Language Services Act
|
EC2024-32
|
General Regulations, amendment
Optometry Act
|
EC2024-37
|
Licensure Regs, revocation
|
EC2024-38
|
Standards of Practice and Discipline Regulations, revocation
Regulated Health Professions Act
|
EC2024-39
|
Optometrists Regulations
|
EC2024-40
|
Reserved Activities Regulations, amendment
Proclamations / Proclamations
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part I, January 27, 2024:
Adult Guardianship and Trusteeship Act, SPEI 2023, c 11
- Part 8 and Sections 68, 74, 80 and 87 in force February 1, 2024.
Arbitration Act, SPEI 2023, c 15
- Act in force March 1, 2024.
Health Professions Statutes Repeal Act, SPEI 2015, c 29
- Section 4 in force February 1, 2024.
Mental Health Act, SPEI 2023, c 28
- Act in force February 1, 2024.
Quebec / Québec
Projets de loi
|
Référencés à la première lecture seulement
|
Loi modifiant principalement la Loi sur le ministère de l'Économie et de l'Innovation en matière de recherche
|
Loi modifiant la Loi sur la sécurité dans les sports afin principalement de renforcer la protection de l'intégrité des personnes dans les loisirs et les sports
|
Loi édictant la Loi sur la sécurité civile visant à favoriser la résilience aux sinistres et modifiant diverses dispositions relatives notamment aux centres de communications d'urgence et à la protection contre les incendies de forêt
Bills
|
Referenced on first reading only
|
An Act to amend mainly the Act respecting the Ministère de l'Économie et de l'Innovation with respect to research
|
An Act to amend the Act respecting safety in sports mainly to better protect the integrity of persons in recreation and sports
|
An Act to enact the Act respecting civil protection to promote disaster resilience and to amend various provisions relating in particular to emergency communication centres and to forest fire protection
Règlements
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 31 janvier 2024:
Code des professions
Loi sur les architectes
|
Décret 2-2024
|
Règlement sur les activités professionnelles qui peuvent être exercées par un technologue professionnel dont la compétence relève de la technologie de l'architecture
Code des professions
Loi sur les ingénieurs
|
Décret 3-2024
|
Règlement sur les activités professionnelles qui peuvent être exercées par un technologue professionnel dont la compétence relève d'une technologie du génie
Code des professions
|
Décret 4-2024
|
Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les activités professionnelles pouvant être exercées en perfusion clinique
Loi sur la Société des loteries du Québec
|
Décret 20-2024
|
Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les concours de pronostics et les jeux sur numéros
Loi sur les loteries, les concours publicitaires et les appareils d'amusement
|
Décret 24-2024
|
Règlement modifiant les Règles sur les normes relatives à l'admission du public, au maintien de l'ordre public et à la sécurité des personnes dans les casinos d'État
Loi sur la santé et la sécurité du travail
|
Décret 33-2024
|
Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la santé et la sécurité du travail dans les mines
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 7 février 2024:
Loi sur les régimes complémentaires de retraite
|
Décret 46-2024
|
Règlement concernant le financement des régimes de retraite à prestations déterminées des secteurs municipal et universitaire
|
Décret 47-2024
|
Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la soustraction de certains régimes de retraite à l'application de dispositions de la Loi sur les régimes complémentaires de retraite
Loi sur le Barreau
|
Décret 75-2024
|
Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la formation, le contrôle de la compétence, la délivrance d'une attestation et la discipline des sténographes
Loi sur les mines
|
Décret 79-2024
|
Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les substances minérales autres que le pétrole, le gaz naturel et la saumure
Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, January 31, 2024:
Professional Code
Architects Act
|
OC 2-2024
|
Regulation respecting the professional activities that may be engaged in by a professional technologist whose competency is in architectural technology
Professional Code
Engineers Act
|
OC 3-2024
|
Regulation respecting the professional activities that may be engaged in by a professional technologist whose competency is in an engineering technology
Professional Code
|
OC 4-2024
|
Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the professional activities that may be engaged in by a clinical perfusionist
Act respecting the Société des loteries du Québec
|
OC 20-2024
|
Regulation to amend Regulation respecting forecast contests and numbers games
Act respecting lotteries, publicity contests and amusement machines
|
OC 24-2024
|
Regulation to amend the Rules respecting conditions governing admission of the public, maintenance of public order and safety of persons in State casinos
Act respecting occupational health and safety
|
OC 33-2024
|
Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting occupational health and safety in mines
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, February 7, 2024:
Supplemental Pension Plans Act
|
OC 46-2024
|
Regulation respecting the funding of defined-benefit pension plans of the municipal and university sectors
|
OC 47-2024
|
Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the exemption of certain pension plans from the application of provisions of the Supplemental Pension Plans Act
Act respecting the Barreau du Québec
|
OC 75-2024
|
Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the training, skill and knowledge evaluation, accreditation and discipline of stenographers
Mining Act
|
OC 79-2024
|
Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting mineral substances other than petroleum, natural gas and brine
Projets de Règlement
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 31 janvier 2024:
Loi sur les normes du travail
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les normes du travail
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 7 février 2024:
Code de procédure civile
- Règlement concernant le projet pilote visant la transformation numérique de l'administration de la justice
Draft Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, January 31, 2024:
Act respecting labour standards
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting labour standards
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, February 7, 2024:
Code of Civil Procedure
- Regulation respecting the Pilot project relating to digital transformation of the administration of justice
Proclamations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 7 février 2024:
Loi modifiant diverses dispositions principalement aux fins d'allègement du fardeau réglementaire et administratif, SQ 2023, c 24
- Que soit fixée au 1er avril 2024 la date de l'entrée en vigueur des dispositions des articles 172 à 190 et, en ce qu'elles concernent un permis délivré par la Commission des normes, de l'équité, de la santé et de la sécurité du travail en vertu du Règlement sur les agences de placement de personnel et les agences de recrutement de travailleurs étrangers temporaires (chapitre N-1.1, r. 0.1), des dispositions de l'article 203 de la Loi modifiant diverses dispositions principalement aux fins d'allègement du fardeau réglementaire et administratif (2023, chapitre 24). (Décret 85-2024)
Proclamations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, February 7, 2024:
Act to amend various provisions for the main purpose of reducing regulatory and administrative burden, SQ 2023, c 24
- Sections 172 to 190 and, insofar as they concern a licence issued by the Commission des normes, de l'équité, de la santé et de la sécurité du travail under the Regulation respecting personnel placement agencies and recruitment agencies for temporary foreign workers (chapter N-1.1, r. 0.1), provisions of section 203 in force April 1, 2024. (OC 85-2024)
Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
Regulations / Règlements
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, January 26, 2024:
The Securities Act, 1988
|
Sask Reg 1/2024
|
The Securities Commission (Adoption of National Instruments) (MI 25-102) Amendment Regulations, 2023
|
Sask Reg 2/2024
|
The Securities Commission (Adoption of National Instruments) (MI 81-104) Amendment Regulations, 2023
Saskatchewan Cabinet Secretariat
The Traffic Safety (Miscellaneous) Amendment Act, 2021, SS 2021, c 32
- Sections 1, 2 and 6; Clause 13(a); Sections 15 to 23, 25 and 36; and Clauses 37(b), (d) and (e) in force March 1, 2024. (OC 6/2024)
The Traffic Safety Amendment Act, 2022, SS 2022, c 44
- Section 6 in force March 1, 2024. (OC 7/2024)
The Tobacco and Vapour Products Control Amendment Act, 2023, SS 2023, c 48
- Act in force February 1, 2024. (OC 28/2024)
The Miscellaneous Statutes (Health Professions) Amendment Act, 2023, SS 2023, c 6
- Part 8 in force January 29, 2024. (OC 29/2024)
Notices / Avis
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, January 26, 2024:
Rules of Court
Court of King's Bench for Saskatchewan
Practice Directives
- Criminal Practice Directive No. 12 — Access to Criminal Court Records and Criminal Proceedings Exhibits
- Criminal Practice Directive No. 13 — Reward Warrants
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, February 2, 2024:
The Medical Laboratory Technologists Act
- Saskatchewan Society of Medical Laboratory Technologists — Regulatory Bylaw Amendments
Yukon / Yukon
- No entries for this issue
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.