Legislation for the period 01/25 to 02/07

In This Issue

Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral

Bills / Projets de loi

House of Commons / Chambre des communes

Referenced on first reading only C-62 An Act to amend An Act to amend the Criminal Code (medical assistance in dying), No. 2 C-332 An Act to amend the Criminal Code (controlling or coercive conduct) C-352 An Act to amend the Competition Act and the Competition Tribunal Act C-355 Prohibition of the Export of Horses by Air for Slaughter Act

Notices / Avis

Canada Gazette, Part I, January 27, 2024:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Publication after assessment of 55 substances in the Aluminiumcontaining Substances Group, including those specified on the Domestic Substances List and those identified for further consideration following prioritization of the Revised In Commerce List (section 77 of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)

Publication after assessment of two substances — 2-pyrrolidinone, 1-methyl- (N-methylpyrrolidinone; NMP), CAS RN 872-50-4, and 2-pyrrolidinone, 1-ethyl- (N-ethylpyrrolidinone; NEP), CAS RN 2687-91-4 — specified on the Domestic Substances List (section 77 of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)

Publication of final decision after assessment of two substances — naphthenic acids, CAS RN 1338-24-5, and naphthenic acids, calcium salts (calcium naphthenates), CAS RN 61789-36-4 — specified on the Domestic Substances List (section 77 of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)

Canada Gazette, Part I, February 03, 2024:

Immigration and Refugee Protection Act

Immigration and Refugee Protection Act Ministerial Instructions with respect to the processing of certain applications for a study permit made by a foreign national as a member of the student class

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Order 2024-87-01-02 Amending the Non-domestic Substances List

Publication after assessment of 12 substances in the Phenylpropanoids and Aldehydes Group specified on the Domestic Substances List (section 77 of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)

Publication after assessment of three substances — hydrogen sulfide (H2S), CAS RN 7783-06-4; sodium sulfide [Na(SH)] (sodium bisulfide), CAS RN 16721-80-5; and sodium sulfide (Na2S), CAS RN 1313-82-2 — specified on the Domestic Substances List (section 77 of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)

Guidelines for Canadian Drinking Water Quality — Antimony

Investment Canada Act

Amounts for the year 2024

Radiocommunication Act

Notice No. SPB-001-24 — Decision on New Access Licensing Framework, Changes to Subordinate Licensing and White Space to Support Rural and Remote Deployment

Notice No. SPB-002-24 — Improving Indigenous Access to Spectrum: Draft Indigenous Priority Window Spectrum Policy Framework

Bank Act

Royal Bank of Canada — Letters patent of amalgamation and order to commence and carry on business

Miscellaneous Notices / Avis divers

Canada Gazette, Part I, January 27, 2024:

Koho Financial Inc. — Application to establish a bank

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I, January 27, 2024:

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Expiry review of finding — Corrosion-resistant steel sheet

Inquiry — Building construction management

Order — Steel piling pipe

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Decisions

Notices of consultation

Alberta / Alberta

Orders in Council / Décrets

Alberta King's Printer

Tax Statutes Amendment Act, 2023, SA 2023, c 13

Section 4(2)(b), (3)(b), (4)(a)(ii) and (c), (6), (7), (8) and (9)(b), (c) and (e), which amend the Tourism Levy Act, in force October 1, 2024 (OIC 018/2024)

Notices / Avis

Alberta Gazette, Part I, January 31, 2024:

Statutes Repeal Act

List of Acts or provisions repealed on December 31, 2023

British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique

Regulations / Règlements

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, February 6, 2024:

Commercial Transport Act

BC Reg 8/2024 Amends BC Reg 328/91 — Commercial Transport Fees Regulation

Court Rules Act

BC Reg 9/2024 Amends BC Reg 120/2020 — Provincial Court Family Rules

Insurance (Vehicle) Act

BC Reg 11/2024 Amends BC Reg 447/83 — Insurance (Vehicle) Regulation

Provincial Sales Tax Act

BC Reg 13/2024 Amends BC Reg 93/2013 — Designated Accommodation Area Tax Regulation

Manitoba / Manitoba

No entries for this issue

New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick

Regulations / Règlements

Office of the Attorney General – Acts and Regulations

Pension Plan Sustainability and Transfer Act

NB Reg 2024-3 Transfer of Prescribed Pension Plans Regulation

Proclamations / Proclamations

New Brunswick Royal Gazette, January 31, 2024:

Supported Decision-Making and Representation Act, SNB 2022, c 60

Act in force January 1, 2024.

Notices / Avis

New Brunswick Royal Gazette, January 31, 2024:

Financial and Consumer Services Commission



Notice and Request for Comments

Publication for comment of proposed amendments to National Instrument 81-102 Investment Funds and its Companion Policy ("Proposed Amendments").

New Brunswick Royal Gazette, February 7, 2024:

Department of Post-Secondary Education, Training and Labour

Notice for the Minimum Wage Rate Increase — Effective April 1, 2024, the minimum wage rate is $15.30, and the minimum wage overtime rate is $22.95

Financial and Consumer Services Commission

Notice of Adoption

The adoption of amendments to repeal National Instrument 81-104 Alternative Mutual Funds ("NI 81-104" or "Amendments to Repeal").

Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador

Regulations / Règlements

Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations

Income Tax Act, 2000

NLR 3/24 Film and Video Industry Tax Credit Regulations (Amendment)

Judicature Act

NLR 4/24 Rules of Supreme Court, 1986 (Amendment)

Notices / Avis

Newfoundland and Labrador Gazette, Part I, January 26, 2024:

Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador

Rules of the Supreme Court, 1986

Practice Note — P.N. No. 2024-01

Amendments to the Rules of the Supreme Court, 1986: Pseudonym Order under Rule 4A

Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

Regulations / Règlements

Northwest Territories Gazette, Part II, January 31, 2024:

Legal Profession Act

NWT Reg R-001-2024 Rules of the Law Society of the Northwest Territories, amendment (Note) (exempt from publication)

Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse

Regulations / Règlements

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, January 26, 2024:

Hospitals Act

NS Reg 18/2024 Hospitals Regulations — amendment

Interior Designers Act

NS Reg 3/2024 Interior Designers Regulations — amendment

Petroleum Products Pricing Act

NS Reg 1/2024 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication) NS Reg 2/2024 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)

Nunavut / Nunavut

Regulations / Règlements

Nunavut Gazette, Part II, January 31, 2024:

Nursing Professions Act

Nu Reg R-003-2024 Nursing Professions Regulation

Proclamations / Proclamations

Nunavut Gazette, Part II, January 31, 2024:

Corrections Act, S Nu 2019, c 13

Act comes into force ten days after the later of

- (a) the day this instrument is registered by the Chief Legislative Counsel under the Legislation Act; and

- (b) the first day that regulations made under section 73 of the Act are registered by the Chief Legislative Counsel under the Legislation Act (R-002-2024)

Ontario / Ontario

Regulations / Règlements

Architects Act

O Reg 13/24 General, amending Reg 27 of RRO 1990

Credit Unions and Caisses Populaires Act, 2020

O Reg 14/24 General, amending O Reg 105/22

Courts of Justice Act

O Reg 12/24 Rules of Civil Procedure, amending Reg 194 of RRO 1990

Endangered Species Act, 2007

O Reg 11/24 Species at Risk in Ontario List, amending O Reg 230/08

Investment Management Corporation of Ontario Act, 2015

O Reg 29/24 General, amending O Reg 212/17

Liquor Tax Act, 1996

O Reg 26/24 General, amending O Reg 257/10

Massage Therapy Act, 1991

O Reg 30/24 Registration

Medical Radiation and Imaging Technology Act, 2017

O Reg 31/24 Registration

Opticianry Act, 1991

O Reg 32/24 Registration O Reg 33/24 Examinations, amending O Reg 713/93

Planning Act

O Reg 8/24 Zoning Order — City of Toronto O Reg 9/24 Zoning Order — City of Toronto O Reg 10/24 Zoning Order — Protection of Public Health And Safety — Toronto Hospital Heliports

Securities Commission Act, 2021

O Reg 28/24 General

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Northern Services Boards Act, RSO 1990, Chapter L.28

January 29, 2024

Red Tape Reduction- Northern Services Boards Act Modernization — Comments by March 14, 2024

Rebuilding Ontario Place Act, 2023

January 26, 2024

Proposed regulation under the Rebuilding Ontario Place Act, 2023 to vest land — Comments by March 11, 2024

Seniors Active Living Centres Act, 2017 (SALCA)

February 5, 2024

A regulation to prescribe entities under the Seniors Active Living Centres Act, 2017 (SALCA) — Comments by March 22, 2024

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

Regulations / Règlements

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, January 27, 2024:

French Language Services Act

EC2024-32 General Regulations, amendment

Optometry Act

EC2024-37 Licensure Regs, revocation EC2024-38 Standards of Practice and Discipline Regulations, revocation

Regulated Health Professions Act

EC2024-39 Optometrists Regulations EC2024-40 Reserved Activities Regulations, amendment

Proclamations / Proclamations

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part I, January 27, 2024:

Adult Guardianship and Trusteeship Act, SPEI 2023, c 11

Part 8 and Sections 68, 74, 80 and 87 in force February 1, 2024.

Arbitration Act, SPEI 2023, c 15

Act in force March 1, 2024.

Health Professions Statutes Repeal Act, SPEI 2015, c 29

Section 4 in force February 1, 2024.

Mental Health Act, SPEI 2023, c 28

Act in force February 1, 2024.

Quebec / Québec

Projets de loi

Référencés à la première lecture seulement 44 Loi modifiant principalement la Loi sur le ministère de l'Économie et de l'Innovation en matière de recherche 45 Loi modifiant la Loi sur la sécurité dans les sports afin principalement de renforcer la protection de l'intégrité des personnes dans les loisirs et les sports 50 Loi édictant la Loi sur la sécurité civile visant à favoriser la résilience aux sinistres et modifiant diverses dispositions relatives notamment aux centres de communications d'urgence et à la protection contre les incendies de forêt

Bills

Referenced on first reading only 44 An Act to amend mainly the Act respecting the Ministère de l'Économie et de l'Innovation with respect to research 45 An Act to amend the Act respecting safety in sports mainly to better protect the integrity of persons in recreation and sports 50 An Act to enact the Act respecting civil protection to promote disaster resilience and to amend various provisions relating in particular to emergency communication centres and to forest fire protection

Règlements

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 31 janvier 2024:

Code des professions

Loi sur les architectes

Décret 2-2024 Règlement sur les activités professionnelles qui peuvent être exercées par un technologue professionnel dont la compétence relève de la technologie de l'architecture

Code des professions

Loi sur les ingénieurs

Décret 3-2024 Règlement sur les activités professionnelles qui peuvent être exercées par un technologue professionnel dont la compétence relève d'une technologie du génie

Code des professions

Décret 4-2024 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les activités professionnelles pouvant être exercées en perfusion clinique

Loi sur la Société des loteries du Québec

Décret 20-2024 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les concours de pronostics et les jeux sur numéros

Loi sur les loteries, les concours publicitaires et les appareils d'amusement

Décret 24-2024 Règlement modifiant les Règles sur les normes relatives à l'admission du public, au maintien de l'ordre public et à la sécurité des personnes dans les casinos d'État

Loi sur la santé et la sécurité du travail

Décret 33-2024 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la santé et la sécurité du travail dans les mines

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 7 février 2024:

Loi sur les régimes complémentaires de retraite

Décret 46-2024 Règlement concernant le financement des régimes de retraite à prestations déterminées des secteurs municipal et universitaire Décret 47-2024 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la soustraction de certains régimes de retraite à l'application de dispositions de la Loi sur les régimes complémentaires de retraite

Loi sur le Barreau

Décret 75-2024 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la formation, le contrôle de la compétence, la délivrance d'une attestation et la discipline des sténographes

Loi sur les mines

Décret 79-2024 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les substances minérales autres que le pétrole, le gaz naturel et la saumure

Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, January 31, 2024:

Professional Code

Architects Act

OC 2-2024 Regulation respecting the professional activities that may be engaged in by a professional technologist whose competency is in architectural technology

Professional Code

Engineers Act

OC 3-2024 Regulation respecting the professional activities that may be engaged in by a professional technologist whose competency is in an engineering technology

Professional Code

OC 4-2024 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the professional activities that may be engaged in by a clinical perfusionist

Act respecting the Société des loteries du Québec

OC 20-2024 Regulation to amend Regulation respecting forecast contests and numbers games

Act respecting lotteries, publicity contests and amusement machines

OC 24-2024 Regulation to amend the Rules respecting conditions governing admission of the public, maintenance of public order and safety of persons in State casinos

Act respecting occupational health and safety

OC 33-2024 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting occupational health and safety in mines

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, February 7, 2024:

Supplemental Pension Plans Act

OC 46-2024 Regulation respecting the funding of defined-benefit pension plans of the municipal and university sectors OC 47-2024 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the exemption of certain pension plans from the application of provisions of the Supplemental Pension Plans Act

Act respecting the Barreau du Québec

OC 75-2024 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the training, skill and knowledge evaluation, accreditation and discipline of stenographers

Mining Act

OC 79-2024 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting mineral substances other than petroleum, natural gas and brine

Projets de Règlement

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 31 janvier 2024:

Loi sur les normes du travail

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les normes du travail

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 7 février 2024:

Code de procédure civile

Règlement concernant le projet pilote visant la transformation numérique de l'administration de la justice

Draft Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, January 31, 2024:

Act respecting labour standards

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting labour standards

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, February 7, 2024:

Code of Civil Procedure

Regulation respecting the Pilot project relating to digital transformation of the administration of justice

Proclamations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 7 février 2024:

Loi modifiant diverses dispositions principalement aux fins d'allègement du fardeau réglementaire et administratif, SQ 2023, c 24

Que soit fixée au 1er avril 2024 la date de l'entrée en vigueur des dispositions des articles 172 à 190 et, en ce qu'elles concernent un permis délivré par la Commission des normes, de l'équité, de la santé et de la sécurité du travail en vertu du Règlement sur les agences de placement de personnel et les agences de recrutement de travailleurs étrangers temporaires (chapitre N-1.1, r. 0.1), des dispositions de l'article 203 de la Loi modifiant diverses dispositions principalement aux fins d'allègement du fardeau réglementaire et administratif (2023, chapitre 24). (Décret 85-2024)

Proclamations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, February 7, 2024:

Act to amend various provisions for the main purpose of reducing regulatory and administrative burden, SQ 2023, c 24

Sections 172 to 190 and, insofar as they concern a licence issued by the Commission des normes, de l'équité, de la santé et de la sécurité du travail under the Regulation respecting personnel placement agencies and recruitment agencies for temporary foreign workers (chapter N-1.1, r. 0.1), provisions of section 203 in force April 1, 2024. (OC 85-2024)

Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

Regulations / Règlements

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, January 26, 2024:

The Securities Act, 1988

Sask Reg 1/2024 The Securities Commission (Adoption of National Instruments) (MI 25-102) Amendment Regulations, 2023 Sask Reg 2/2024 The Securities Commission (Adoption of National Instruments) (MI 81-104) Amendment Regulations, 2023

Saskatchewan Cabinet Secretariat

The Traffic Safety (Miscellaneous) Amendment Act, 2021, SS 2021, c 32

Sections 1, 2 and 6; Clause 13(a); Sections 15 to 23, 25 and 36; and Clauses 37(b), (d) and (e) in force March 1, 2024. (OC 6/2024)

The Traffic Safety Amendment Act, 2022, SS 2022, c 44

Section 6 in force March 1, 2024. (OC 7/2024)

The Tobacco and Vapour Products Control Amendment Act, 2023, SS 2023, c 48

Act in force February 1, 2024. (OC 28/2024)

The Miscellaneous Statutes (Health Professions) Amendment Act, 2023, SS 2023, c 6

Part 8 in force January 29, 2024. (OC 29/2024)

Notices / Avis

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, January 26, 2024:

Rules of Court

Court of King's Bench for Saskatchewan

Practice Directives

Criminal Practice Directive No. 12 — Access to Criminal Court Records and Criminal Proceedings Exhibits

Criminal Practice Directive No. 13 — Reward Warrants

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, February 2, 2024:

The Medical Laboratory Technologists Act

Saskatchewan Society of Medical Laboratory Technologists — Regulatory Bylaw Amendments

Yukon / Yukon

No entries for this issue

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.