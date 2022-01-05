PMNOC Proceedings:

  • ADEMPAS (riociguat): Bayer and Adverio Pharma GmbH v Sandoz Canada

Judicial Reviews:

  • SPRAVATO (esketamine hydrochloride): Janssen v Attorney General of Canada and The Minister of Health
  • unidentified: Apotex v Attorney General of Canada and The Minister of Health
  • unidentified: Bayer v Attorney General of Canada and The Minister of Health

Other Proceedings:

  • unidentified: AbbVie Biotechnology v Canada (Attorney General) and Commissioner of Patents
  • unidentified: AstraZeneca AB v Attorney General of Canada 

