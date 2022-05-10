ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Franchised businesses in Canada have undergone seismic shifts under the intense pressures of the COVID pandemic. This session examines the legal and business landscape, as Canadian franchising emerges "on the other side". We examine fundamental changes that appear to be here to stay, giving guidance aimed at managing unanticipated legal and operational risks, while identifying fresh opportunities.

Topics covered will include:

• Digital innovations - such as dark kitchens, virtual restaurants, alternative delivery platforms and the increased emphasis on online marketing in its many forms

• Supply chain disruptions - their downstream impacts and market responses

• Inflation and world events – impacts on suppliers, retailers, franchisors/franchisees and their relationships

• New industries and expected legal developments

The emphasis throughout will be on recommended strategies and best practices for effective change-management by franchisors, with practical do's and don'ts from a legal perspective.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.