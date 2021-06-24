ARTICLE

Leading Questions is a new biweekly web series that explores everyday legal issues, hot topics in business and professional development, and more. The series is hosted by Megan Mah, Julia Sydorenko and Kayla Theeuwen, members of WeirFoulds Women, and features a variety of guests ranging from lawyers at WeirFoulds, to in-house counsel and professionals from other industries. Stay tuned for new episodes here and on our YouTube channel.

Do you have questions that you would like answered? Send them to leadingquestions@weirfoulds.com and we'll tackle them in a future episode.

Episode 1: COVID-19 Quandaries Pt. 1/2

In this episode, 12 of our lawyers answer pandemic-inspired questions about whether employers can reduce salaries during COVID-19, how tax residency may be affected by a pandemic, what to look out for when negotiating service contracts in the future, and more.

WATCH EPISODE 1

Episode 2: COVID-19 Quandaries Pt. 2/2

In this episode, 12 of our lawyers return to answer more pandemic-inspired questions, with a focus on real estate and estate planning issues such as the impact of deferring mortgage payments, if there is rent relief for residential tenants, and whether now is the right time to update wills and powers of attorney.

WATCH EPISODE 2

Episode 3: Employment Issues in the COVID-19 Era

In this episode, four of our lawyers answer questions that focus on employment issues that have arisen as a result of COVID-19, such as employee termination rights, CERB qualification, eligibility for wage subsidies, and job protections for employees who may have contracted COVID-19.

WATCH EPISODE 3

Episode 4: Financial Planning for the Future

In this episode, we are joined by Akilah Allen-Silverstein, a Certified Financial Planner & Registered Retirement Consultant with Mandeville Private Client. Akilah answers important financial planning questions about whether a COVID-19 world is a good time to invest, how much of your income you should set aside for investments, and safe investment options for novice investors.

WATCH EPISODE 4

Episode 5: Incorporating 101

In this episode, we are joined by two of our lawyers, Rochelle Perera and Adrian Howard, who give us a crash course on incorporating a corporation in Ontario. Rochelle and Adrian answer important questions about the benefits of operating through a corporation, the process for incorporating, and issues to consider when incorporating with partners.

WATCH EPISODE 5

Episode 6: Preparing for the On Campus Interview... on Zoom

In this episode, we are joined by three of our 2020-2021 Articling Students – Dana Kriszenfeld, Janice Philteos, and Nevethan Balendra to answer law students' burning questions about how to best prepare for the upcoming OCI recruit, including networking tips, preparing for your interviews, and how to set yourself apart as an applicant.

WATCH EPISODE 6

Episode 7: Setting up for your Zoom OCI

In this episode of Leading Questions, we are joined by three of our 2020-2021 Articling Students – Abby Benattar, Nofil Nadeem, and Kiran Waterhouse, who discuss how to navigate the brave new world of Zoom interviews. The students provide advice on how to set up a professional background, adjust your camera and lighting, and dress for Zoom success.

WATCH EPISODE 7

Episode 8: Top Tips for Succeeding as a Summer Student, Part I

In this Student Edition – Part 1, Megan Mah is joined by two of our 2021-2022 Articling Students – Cassandra Chaloux and Craig Harasymchuk, who share their top tips in succeeding as a summer student.

WATCH EPISODE 8

Episode 9:Top Tips for Succeeding as a Summer Student, Part II

In this Student Edition – Part 2, Julia Sydorenko is joined by two of our 2021-2022 Articling Students – Alfred Pepushaj and Emma Brown, who share their top tips in succeeding as a summer student.

WATCH EPISODE 9

Episode 10: Top Tips for Succeeding as a Summer Student, Part III

In this Student Edition – Part 3, Kayla Theeuwen is joined by two of our 2021-2022 Articling Students – Kristen Robertson and Baldon Mitchell, who share their top tips in succeeding as a summer student.

WATCH EPISODE 10

