Canada:
Matters To Consider For The 2024 Annual General Meeting And Proxy Season
19 April 2024
Lawson Lundell LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Every year, reporting issuers are faced with the task of
tailoring the disclosure for their annual general meeting to an
ever-evolving list of changes in corporate and securities laws,
updates to stock exchange rules, new guidance from proxy advisors
and regulators and developing corporate governance trends.
This checklist and overview of certain matters relevant to the
2024 proxy season is intended to help reporting issuers in Canada
prepare for their upcoming annual meetings by identifying relevant
developments in disclosure rules and governance practices over the
past year.
Please download the guide by clicking the link below.
Proxy Season Guide 2024
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from Canada
Time Really Is "Of The Essence"
Taylor McCaffrey
We've all seen these provisions in agreements, but there appears to be some confusion as to the real impact of these words and why they are needed in the first place.
CRA Clarifies Penalty Relief For Bare Trusts
WeirFoulds LLP
Bare trusts, unless specifically exempted, are required to file a 2023 T3 Return on or before April 2, 2024 with a completed T3 Schedule 15 to report beneficial ownership information.
The Importance Of IP In M&A Transactions
MLT Aikins LLP
After slumping last year due largely to rising interest rates, mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in the technology sector are expected to recover in 2024.