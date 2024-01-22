Welcome to our Big Picture for Business 2024

2024 will be a pivotal year for the global economy, as central banks seek to normalise inflation and interest rates against a backdrop of weak underlying GDP growth. In parallel, geopolitical tensions are at their highest for decades, with a potentially seismic US election ahead, and transformational change is underway as generative artificial intelligence (AI) challenges existing business models.

