On December 20, 2023, Public Safety Canada issued long-awaited guidance that provides details of the reporting requirements introduced in the Fighting Against Forced Labour and Child Labour in Supply Chains Act (formerly Bill S-211) (the Supply Chains Act). Government institutions and private sector organizations that meet the definition of "entity" under the Supply Chains Act (see our previous blog, Canada Introduces Mandatory Forced Labour Prevention Reporting Legislation (May 2023 Blog)) will have to: (1) prepare a report that is to be uploaded to a government registry and also posted on the entity's website; and (2) respond to an online questionnaire that aligns with the various supplementary information specified in the Act. The first reporting deadline is quickly approaching, with first reports due by May 31, 2024.

The guidance addresses the following:

Application of the Supply Chains Act and determining whether an organization has reporting obligations;

The reporting process, including the mandatory online questionnaire;

Contents and required format of the report (e.g., language requirements, length, file size, attestation format); and

Characteristics of a compliant responses and best practices.

The guidance fails to clarify certain aspects of the Act, including the requirement of federally incorporated companies to provide the report along with their financial statements. Companies which may have reporting obligations should begin preparing their report and questionnaire responses with all speed. While the reporting deadline is by May 31, 2024, each company's report must be attested to and approved by the governing body of the organization (e.g., the board of directors) and entities incorporated under a federal statute, such as the Canada Business Corporations Act, must also distribute the report to shareholders with the company's annual financial statements, which means that practical deadlines for some businesses may fall earlier than May.

The following summary is not exhaustive of all of the information conveyed in the new guidance. Instead, we discuss some of the issues relevant to a broad scope of readers.

Who Has Reporting Obligations?

As described in our May 2023 Blog, whether an organization will have reporting obligations depends on whether (1) it meets the definition of an "entity" set out in Section 2 of the Supply Chains Act; and (2) it engages in the kinds of activities described in Section 9 of the Act.

The guidance clarifies that both Canadian and foreign organizations may qualify as "entities". In addition to public companies, organizations that have a sufficient business presence in Canada (having a place of business in Canada, doing business in Canada, or having assets in Canada) and meet certain size thresholds (two of the following for at least one of the last two fiscal years: $20 million in assets, $40 million in revenue or an average of 250 employees), may be "entities" for reporting purposes. Each of these concepts and thresholds is discussed in the guidance.

With respect to the 'Canadian nexus' requirement, the guidance states that reference should be made to tax and employment law principles in determining whether an organization has a place of business in Canada, does business in Canada or has assets in Canada. The 'size' thresholds are evaluated based on the consolidated financial statements of the entity under examination, which means that the revenue, assets and employees of any subsidiaries that are part of the consolidation will count towards the threshold. Total assets, revenue and employees of the reporting organization are to be considered (i.e., not just those arising from or in Canada). It does not, however, mean that the global assets, revenue and employees of a parent organization into which the financials of the entity under examination are consolidated (i.e., assets/revenue/employees up the corporate chain) must be included in the assessment.

Activities that give rise to a reporting obligation include producing, selling or distributing goods (in Canada or elsewhere), or importing goods into Canada, or controlling an "entity" that does any of those things. The terms are to be interpreted with reference to their plain meaning. While there is no minimum value threshold that applies to these activities, the guidance clarifies these terms should be interpreted as excluding "very minor dealings", although that phrase is not further defined. The guidance does helpfully explain that these terms are also not intended to capture services that solely support the production, sale, distribution or importation of goods (e.g., marketing, administrative services, financial services, and software services).

Ultimately, the guidance confirms that the analysis of whether an organization will qualify as an "entity" as defined in the Supply Chains Act is a fact-specific exercise that may vary depending on the nature of the business. The policy intent of Public Safety with respect to enforcement of the legislation is clearly to "cast a wide net" with respect to the scope of businesses that are subject.

The Reporting Process

Among the most important new information included in the guidance is the publication of an online questionnaire that reporting organizations will be required to complete when submitting their reports to Public Safety Canada. The questionnaire asks a series of mandatory and optional questions that address the requirements of the Supply Chains Act, including multi-part questions and questions with multiple-choice answers.

The text of the questions are available here so that reporting organizations may view them and prepare responses. Companies should carefully review the questionnaire and ensure that their responses to the questionnaire are consistent with the information provided in their reports.

Content and Format of the Report

In addition to completing the online questionnaire, reporting organizations must prepare their report that is uploaded as a PDF after completing the questionnaire and that must also separately be published on the entity's website (or if the entity has no website, made available to members of the public upon request). The report must be no longer than 10 pages (or 20 pages for reports provided in both English and French).

There is no prescribed level of detail required for the report, but it must describe the steps taken by the reporting organization to prevent and mitigate the risk of forced labour or child labour in its supply chains, as well as address (one way or another) the supplementary information points set out in Section 11 of the Supply Chains Act (see our previous blog, What Canada's New Forced Labour Reporting Law (Bill S-211) Means for Businesses).

If the entity reports in other jurisdictions as well, then a report prepared for another jurisdiction may be used so long as it contains accurate, applicable and relevant information to the entity's Canadian supply chain as required under the Supply Chains Act and otherwise conforms to the guidance published by Public Safety Canada (regarding e.g., length of the report, etc.). Joint reports (i.e., covering multiple entities) are possible, but should only be submitted if the information provided generally applies to all entities covered by the report. As applicable, a joint report may specify which information applies to which entity covered by the report. Where the information in a joint report is not applicable to all entities covered by the report, particular care must be taken: the guidance provides the example of circumstances where a parent company has implemented comprehensive policies that apply to its operations but not those of its subsidiaries. In that case, the group should not submit a joint report that suggests the subsidiaries have such policies in place.

Characteristics of Compliant Responses

Reporting organizations are encouraged to use simple and clear language, to be accurate and to describe the concrete actions that they have taken to prevent and mitigate forced labour and child labour risks. The Act does not prescribe any specific due diligence steps that must be taken; it only prescribes a requirement to report on steps that have (or have not) been taken. While reporting organizations may undertake various actions related to human rights due diligence, environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiative or other aspects of responsible business conduct not exclusively focused on forced labour or child labour, the guidance indicates that such actions should be included, to the extent relevant to the purposes of the Act, in the space provided for additional information.

Among other things, the guidance clarifies that reports are not aspirational statements, although they may refer to goals and steps for the future. Reporting entities are not required to disclose any information that is considered confidential, or report on specific cases or allegations of forced labour or child labour.

Next Steps

Companies that meet the reporting entity thresholds described above should review their supply chain due diligence and monitoring practices and begin to prepare their reports and responses to the online questionnaire with all speed, bearing in mind timelines that may be required for board approval and communications with shareholders, as applicable.

