Business involves people and a plethora of challenges, which is why effective corporate governance is crucial. At its core, corporate governance is about managing relationships and contrary to the misconception, it's not just for large entities with vast holdings. It's crucial to businesses and organizations of all sizes. In fact, corporate governance can benefit a new start-up whose only staff is its founder. It can help set a path as part of your earliest business plan and it evolves as your company grows. While some elements of corporate governance can be clear-cut, others are more nuanced and require thoughtfully balancing competing interests. Together, these comprise the science and the art of corporate governance.

But what exactly constitutes good corporate governance?

This jointly authored guide by the Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC) and Dentons is an informative and insightful primer, an introduction, that covers such fundamentals as: defining what corporate governance is, why it matters, and how it evolves with growth and best practices for successful corporate governance. Though primarily written for those receiving venture capital investments, this advice can help any entrepreneur who decides to incorporate their business.

Learn the why and how of doing corporate governance properly. Get it right and establish a critical framework for long-term success.

Download the guide ( English I French)

