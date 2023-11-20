Davies' Doing Business in Canada guide provides executives, in-house counsel and foreign investors with an overview of the legal framework governing Canadian business operations and outlines key considerations for investing and conducting business in Canada, particularly in Ontario and Québec.
Find up-to-date information on the following topics:
- types of business organizations
- corporate governance
- financing a business operation
- mergers and acquisitions
- foreign investment
- competition law
- tax considerations
- e-commerce and privacy
- intellectual property
- real estate
- environmental law
- employment law
- retirement plans, employee benefits and savings plans
- temporary entry and permanent residence
- civil litigation
- insolvency and restructuring proceedings
- foreign anti-corruption measures
