Davies' Doing Business in Canada guide provides executives, in-house counsel and foreign investors with an overview of the legal framework governing Canadian business operations and outlines key considerations for investing and conducting business in Canada, particularly in Ontario and Québec.

types of business organizations

corporate governance

financing a business operation

mergers and acquisitions

foreign investment

competition law

tax considerations

e-commerce and privacy

intellectual property

real estate

environmental law

employment law

retirement plans, employee benefits and savings plans

temporary entry and permanent residence

civil litigation

insolvency and restructuring proceedings

foreign anti-corruption measures

