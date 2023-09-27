What role have environmental, social, and corporate governance ("ESG") considerations been playing in M&A negotiations and director decision-making?

Recent years have seen much debate regarding the interaction of ESG and directors' fiduciary duties generally.

Also well-explored are such ESG issues in M&A as ESG due diligence, ESG in target valuation, and post-closing ESG integration.

Comparatively less analysis has occurred regarding the more specific question of the interaction of ESG-considerations and directors' fiduciary duties in the M&A context.

This being the case, we took a deeper dive into this issue in a recent edition of The M&A Lawyer (PDF, 188 KB), including by revisiting two large Canada/U.S. cross-border M&A deals from recent years. Our findings include that:

The rise to prominence of ESG flags a potentially complex issue for corporate fiduciaries going forward: whether, and to what extent, ESG issues should be taken into account in deciding what constitutes a "superior proposal" for the purpose of a target's "fiduciary out."

The foregoing "fiduciary out" and "superior proposal" analysis might vary depending on the particular law governing the transaction (i.e., Delaware or Canadian law).

