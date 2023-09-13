Join Heather Barnhouse, Partner in our Edmonton office, as she explores women in leadership and entrepreneurship, and the ecosystem that supports them. In episode 51, Heather speaks with Jennifer Kluthe, Founder & Chief Designer of OpenWork and an innovative leader in workspace design, on challenging the commonly held beliefs and approaches to the world of work.

In this episode, Heather and Jennifer discuss the archaic approaches to workspace designs that may be holding modern companies back from realizing their full potential. Jennifer shares her unique thinking on workspace design, leadership styles and how multiple factors support healthy workspaces. More information about Jennifer Kluthe and OpenWork can be found at https://www.linkedin.com/in/jenniferkluthe/

