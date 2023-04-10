Corporate governance plays a crucial role in ensuring the ethical and responsible operation of businesses. As the world of corporate governance continues to evolve, the role of governance professionals becomes increasingly important. This is the reason why Canada is celebrating its first National Corporate Governance Professionals Day on March 29, 2023, to recognize the contribution of professionals in the industry and highlight the significance of their work.

This initiative, created by Governance Professionals of Canada, will serve as an opportunity to recognize and celebrate the role of governance professionals across all organizations in Canada. The inaugural 'National Governance Professionals Day' will take place on March 29, 2023.

