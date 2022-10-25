ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In this episode, Mario welcomes Ramandeep Grewal, Partner and Member of the Corporate Group at Stikeman Elliott in Toronto. Well-known for her securities law expertise, Raman is a leading advisor in the growing field of ESG. As she and Mario discuss in this podcast, it is partly because of the increasing recognition of the link between strong ESG performance and sound overall management that ESG practices are beginning to take hold in smaller non-public companies, a trend that she believes will continue.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.