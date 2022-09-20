When it comes to ESG, funds and managers are struggling to showcase and validate their initiatives. A clear framework and methodology for independent ESG reporting and certification can help overcome this issue and can establish credibility with respect to their ESG strategies. Through collaboration among key stakeholders such as asset managers, service providers, consultants and academic researchers, the industry can strive to set the standard for ESG investing certification.

