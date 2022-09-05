In-house legal teams are integral to every aspect of how an organization does business. From managing risk to supporting corporate governance, these legal professionals aren't just cogs in a machine, they're the grease that keeps that machine running smoothly.

Given the scope and importance of their role, it's surprising that counsel aren't more comfortable collaborating. Legal teams are notoriously poor at cross-departmental workflows, typically preferring to work in silos and stay in their own niche.

Download this E-Book to discover how your in-house counsel can become team players.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.