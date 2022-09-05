Canada:
E-BOOK: Smart Collaboration: How Your In-House Counsel Can Become Team Players
05 September 2022
DiliTrust Canada Inc.
In-house legal teams are integral to every aspect of how an
organization does business. From managing risk to supporting
corporate governance, these legal professionals aren't just
cogs in a machine, they're the grease that keeps that machine
running smoothly.
Given the scope and importance of their role, it's
surprising that counsel aren't more comfortable collaborating.
Legal teams are notoriously poor at cross-departmental workflows,
typically preferring to work in silos and stay in their own
niche.
Download this E-Book to discover how your in-house
counsel can become team players.
