ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The challenge of attracting new employees and ensuring that the good ones are retained has become one of the largest organizational challenges for corporations in Canada and globally. As it has become increasingly obvious that skills gaps are the new normal rather than a blip caused by the pandemic, ensuring the right talent is attracted and stays in place has been elevated to a corporate governance concern.

Download this E-Book to discover how to create a company culture where employees can thrive.

To download the E-Book please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.