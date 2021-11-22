Business and Securities lawyers, Anand Athiviraham and Robert Galletti presented at Vancouver Startup Week 2021 earlier this year. In their one-hour presentation, Anand and Rob discuss their top legal tips for entrepreneurs and explain the importance of setting the right tone from the ground up. Click to view the presentation and see further presentation details below.

Video: Top legal tips for entrepreneurs: setting the right tone from the ground up

The success of your startup relies heavily on a strong foundation that can withstand the hurdles you will inevitably face along the way. This foundation must include effective corporate governance and compliance infrastructure, smart policies and procedures that protect your business and support growth, and messaging that sets the right tone and hits the right notes in today's sophisticated marketplace.

Anand and Rob have seen the serious consequences that businesses face when they are ill-prepared for what lies ahead.

In this 1-hour session, Anand and Rob will empower you to:

Understand how implementing the right agreements at the right time can protect your business from potential deadlock, promote employee buy-in, and create stability

Avoid the red flags investors are on the lookout for and instead inspire confidence in your potential business partners

Consider the overarching principles governing securities compliance, including early-stage regulatory and compliance concerns you may be facing now

Learn why crafting a positive and ethical corporate culture that effectively communicates with stakeholders, investors, and the public at large is so vital – now more than ever

Identify what questions to ask your lawyer to ensure you've hired the right partner for you and your business, (and why working with counsel early on can help set the right corporate narrative through all stages of growth)

