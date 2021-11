ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

This episode features Jeffrey Carubba, CEO and former co-owner of Arzon, a light manufacturing business. In 2019, after many successful years, Jeff and his partner decided to enter a sale process. After pandemic-related delays, a deal was done with Jeff remaining as CEO of the reinvigorated business.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.