The Red Tape Reduction Implementation Act (Alberta) (the "Act") came into force in Alberta on March 29, 2021. The Act was designed to alleviate red tape and reduce costs and regulatory burdens for businesses in Alberta. We wanted to take this opportunity to share certain of these exciting changes with you.

Of particular note, the Canadian residency requirement for Alberta corporations has been removed. In other words, Alberta corporations are no longer required to have a minimum number (1/4) of resident Canadians on their Board of Directors. However, in connection with this change, all Alberta corporations are now required to appoint an "Agent for Service". An Agent for Service is defined as an individual located in the Province of Alberta who can accept notices and documents in person or by mail on behalf of the corporation. All Alberta corporations have been granted a grace period of one year to implement this requirement. A failure to properly appoint and register a corporation's Agent for Service puts the corporation at risk of automatic dissolution by the Registrar of Corporations.

How Does This Affect My Business?

Your corporation should move promptly towards the appointment of your Agent for Service. If you are already a current Field Law client, the lawyer at Field Law responsible for your file would be pleased to act as Agent for Service for your corporation. If you are a current client but wish to appoint a different Agent for Service, please advise our office before September 30, 2021. Otherwise, to ensure that you remain onside your obligations under the Act and the corporation remains in good standing, our firm will update Alberta Corporate Registry to reflect that Field Law is your Agent for Service.

In light of the changes noted above, you may wish to undertake a review of the terms of your existing by-laws as a corporation's by-laws may also include Canadian residency requirements independent of those currently being relieved by the Act. With this in mind, in addition to undertaking the appointment of your Agent for Service, Field Law would like to offer you the opportunity to have the by-laws for your corporation reviewed to determine if there are any modernizing changes that could be made to benefit your business and its governance structure. If you are interested in this service, please do not hesitate to let us know.

