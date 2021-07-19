Good corporate governance matters now more than ever, with stakeholders such as investors, employees, and the public demanding transparency and accountability from corporations. The actions of the board have never been under a more focused lens than they are today.

In the era of social media and fastidiously conducted research, questionable actions and decisions are sure to be discovered and acted on by stakeholders.

Corporate governance, when done according to current best practices is risk management in that it vastly reduces the possibility of board gaffes and poor decision-making.

