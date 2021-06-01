In our first webinar in the series, we focused on special committees and the role they play within an organization. Calgary partner Greg Peterson led a panel discussion to address a number of issues facing Canadian company C-levels, including: 

  • When to establish a special committee
  • Who should serve as members
  • The compensation of committee members
  • The responsibilities of the committee members and chair
  • How to properly govern a special committee
  • The relationship between the special committee and the board of directors and management

Speakers

  • Greg Peterson - Partner, Gowling WLG
  • Kathleen Ritchie - Partner, Gowling WLG
  • Cyndi Laval - Partner, Gowling WLG
  • Cameron Crawford - Special Committee, Rocky Mountain Equipment

