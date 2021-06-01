In our first webinar in the series, we focused on special committees and the role they play within an organization. Calgary partner Greg Peterson led a panel discussion to address a number of issues facing Canadian company C-levels, including:
- When to establish a special committee
- Who should serve as members
- The compensation of committee members
- The responsibilities of the committee members and chair
- How to properly govern a special committee
- The relationship between the special committee and the board of directors and management
Speakers
- Greg Peterson - Partner, Gowling WLG
- Kathleen Ritchie - Partner, Gowling WLG
- Cyndi Laval - Partner, Gowling WLG
- Cameron Crawford - Special Committee, Rocky Mountain Equipment
*This program is eligible for up to 1 hour of substantive CPD credits with the LSO and LSBC, and may be eligible for up to 1 hour of CPD/CLE credits in other jurisdictions.
Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.