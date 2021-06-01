ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In our first webinar in the series, we focused on special committees and the role they play within an organization. Calgary partner Greg Peterson led a panel discussion to address a number of issues facing Canadian company C-levels, including:

When to establish a special committee

Who should serve as members

The compensation of committee members

The responsibilities of the committee members and chair

How to properly govern a special committee

The relationship between the special committee and the board of directors and management

Speakers

Greg Peterson - Partner, Gowling WLG

Kathleen Ritchie - Partner, Gowling WLG

Cyndi Laval - Partner, Gowling WLG

Cameron Crawford - Special Committee, Rocky Mountain Equipment

self

*This program is eligible for up to 1 hour of substantive CPD credits with the LSO and LSBC, and may be eligible for up to 1 hour of CPD/CLE credits in other jurisdictions.

Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.