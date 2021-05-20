A company with an excellent governance structure can go through any roadblock.

The need for a new approach should be realized in all corporations, along with adopting a vision of elevating their business to an upscale system.

To successfully achieve this approach, a solid and efficient governance structure must be implemented for the board.

The Scope of the New Governance Structure of the Board

The approach for a new governance structure is rooted in the fundamentals of systematic management that include collaborative leadership, accountability, and delegation.

All board members will have intensified responsibilities that require them to oversee the focal roles of setting the right direction, monitoring, reporting on outcomes, and giving the CEO unified support to deliver the company's goals.

Together with the divisional leaders and board members, the new governance structure will allow the CEO to engage in partnerships and expand their role beyond the existing executions.

What is Results-Based Governance?

Results-based governance is a type of management system approach designed to adapt to any circumstance, arrangement, change, or implementation in the corporation. This governance structure mainly monitors the weaknesses that are found in other approaches. It is done with committees that are created within the board's jurisdiction.

Instead of simply having management responsibilities, results-based governance maximizes the abilities of different committees. It allows them the opportunity and responsibility of amending processes, improving the quality of internal and external products and services, and measuring the performance of current approaches and teams.

Results-Based Governance Committees

A results-based approach comprises four committees: the executive committee, governance committee, risk management, and quality audit committee, and nominations committee.

EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE

The responsibilities of an executive committee lie in evaluating the performance of the CEO. They also take on duties that include leading strategic planning and monitoring the efficiency of the whole team. With their executive title, they also have unique responsibilities and practice authority above all other committees.

The executive committee can even act and decide on behalf of the entire board as its primary duty is to ensure that the organization has a well-facilitated decision-making process during urgent circumstances or crises.

GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE

The governance committee oversees reviewing practices, governance policies, and bylaws. This is a responsibility that they take on regularly, determining if current policies still fit the organization's goals. The governance committee is composed of individuals who are tasked to oversee the functionalities of the board. Such professionals are expected to monitor the board members' performance according to efficiency, appropriateness, and effectiveness.

The board of directors' members act on behalf of the non-profit members and are usually volunteers. The governance committee keeps these people in check and makes sure that roles are met, and responsibilities are accomplished.

RISK MANAGEMENT AND QUALITY AUDIT COMMITTEE

Members under the risk management and quality audit committee are tasked to establish clever organizational performance measures in key areas. They also ensure the mitigation of risks and submit the results that can become valuable information for future governance structures or improve current processes.

The members of this committee must prioritize the associated practices of the company and its risk policies. Also, they must be careful in approving risk disclosure statements or other types of public documents up for release. The audit committee must be dedicated to honoring the integrity of financial statements and their elements, ensuring transparency across the board and the organization.

NOMINATIONS COMMITTEE

The board needs a group of people to conduct evaluations for significant member recruitment efforts, ensuring that only those with suitable qualifications and values and the capacity to perform job responsibilities become members of the board. The board is primarily responsible for initiating a self-evaluation.

The nominations committee examines the characteristics and skills of the board candidates and conducts efforts to recruit or promote those who can drive the board of directors forward. Other tasks of the nominations committee may vary from one organization to another. Depending on the type of business or industry, this committee's scope may be changed or expanded.

Benefits of the New Governance Structure of the Board

REDUCES THE COST OF CAPITAL

Considering the volatile environment of modern times, the new governance structure is a way to reduce the capital costs of a company. In case of emergencies, an organization with a reliable and stable system has a higher chance of acquiring loans at the lowest rate.

Weak corporate governance or companies that keep on settling in an unhealthy governance structure is a major turn-off for potential investors, stakeholders, and debt aid providers.

ENCOURAGES POSITIVE BEHAVIOR

Executive managers and board of directors who act with a clear vision contribute to maintaining a culture of growth and success. The new governance structure opens the idea of promoting clear lines of communication between the management and the staff who make up the whole organization.

Whenever a crisis challenges the company, it would be easier to identify the issue and fix the problem as it will be led by a board of directors geared to provide health management for all the workers.

ASSURES INTERNAL CONTROLS

Introducing a new governance structure entails an assurance of internal control. Through proper implementation, the board is ensured that the association moves the matters at hand with effective monitoring of all operations. Furthermore, the members are now equipped to take action even on non-compliance setups.

ATTRACTS TALENTED DIRECTORS

Another positive result of implementing a new approach in board governance is the opportunity to onboard talented directors. These individuals will be the assets of the association and help management reach the desired results.

ENABLES BETTER STRATEGIC PLANNING

The new governance structure is a way to produce more strategic approaches for the company. Starting with leveraging technology into production and understanding the regulatory environment of the association, the new approach will lead the members to come up with more effective actions to accomplish the company's top priorities.

Implementing a new governance structure for the board means introducing a much more effective system to fuel the business's management process and operations. Today, many companies are shifting to results-based governance as it brings a more accurate structure for the board.

