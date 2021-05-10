May 26, 2021

12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Webinar

EST

Board Governance Readiness for Start-ups - 2nd edition

Join BDC Capital's Women in Technology Venture Fund, in partnership with Borden Ladner Gervais LLP's Driven By WomenTM, for the next Women in Tech (WIT) Masterclass series "Board Governance Readiness for Start-ups".

Driven by demand from the community, this masterclass will help women in tech leaders build and manage an effective board of directors for their company. The series is ideally suited to female founders and c-suite executives who are leading a Canadian technology start-up with the following criteria:

venture backed or venture backed shortly; and board of directors in place or in the process of forming a board of directors.

This is a free, four-week virtual webinar series, in partnership with BLG's Driven By Women.

Each week will feature a presentation, followed by a Q&A session with the experts at Borden Ladner Gervais LLP's Driven By WomenTM, who will offer practical insights to help you:

create an effective board to support your business;

expand your knowledge of the function of corporate governance and how it applies to your organizational structure;

understand how to assess the core competencies of your board and identify deficiencies; and

attract and compensate a diverse and competent board

Please note that all speaker presentations will be in English only; Q&A sessions will be moderated in English and French.

