Risky Business: Understanding Waivers Of Liability (Podcast)

Ever wonder why you never read the fine print? In this episode, Gavin and Stephen look into the often-overlooked world of waiver of liability clauses. They discuss a recent British Columbia case where a mountaineering company's liability waiver was scrutinized after a climber was injured. They explain the importance of these clauses for businesses, the strict standards courts apply to enforce them, and how they balance protecting economic interests with ensuring consumer safety. Listen For:02...

