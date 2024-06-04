APEX Resources Secures Lithium Creek Property

On May 23, 2024, Apex Resources Inc. successfully completed its acquisition of 1434001 B.C. Ltd., gaining a 100% option over the Lithium Creek Property in Nevada, USA.

The agreement includes a series of escalating payments and exploration expenditures over six years, with additional milestones payments linked to the completion of various economic assessments. The property is also subject to a 3% Gross Overriding Royalty, with half available for purchase post-commercial production onset.

Apex Resources is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company.

Gowling WLG advised Apex Resources with respect to the acquisition with a team that included Brett Kagetsu, Raymond Ong and Natalia Mioduszewski.

Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com

