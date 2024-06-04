ARTICLE
4 June 2024

APEX Resources Secures Lithium Creek Property

GW
Gowling WLG

Contributor

Gowling WLG is an international law firm built on the belief that the best way to serve clients is to be in tune with their world, aligned with their opportunity and ambitious for their success. Our 1,400+ legal professionals and support teams apply in-depth sector expertise to understand and support our clients’ businesses.
Canada Corporate/Commercial Law
On May 23, 2024, Apex Resources Inc. successfully completed its acquisition of 1434001 B.C. Ltd., gaining a 100% option over the Lithium Creek Property in Nevada, USA.

The agreement includes a series of escalating payments and exploration expenditures over six years, with additional milestones payments linked to the completion of various economic assessments. The property is also subject to a 3% Gross Overriding Royalty, with half available for purchase post-commercial production onset.

Apex Resources is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company.

Gowling WLG advised Apex Resources with respect to the acquisition with a team that included Brett Kagetsu, Raymond Ong and Natalia Mioduszewski.

Authors
Photo of Brett Kagetsu
Brett Kagetsu
Photo of Raymond Ong
Raymond Ong
Photo of Natalia Mioduszewski
Natalia Mioduszewski
