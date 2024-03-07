Join Heather Barnhouse, Partner in our Edmonton office, as she explores women in leadership and entrepreneurship, and the ecosystem that supports them. In episode 59, Julianna Bootsman, Founder and CEO of White Box Leadership, shares insights into her conscious approach to leadership development and the importance of using connection and belonging to build a company culture with meaning.

In this discussion, Heather and Julianna stress the notion that cultivating improved company culture is a long-term endeavor, requiring daily practice and commitment to shared values. Julianna strives to help executives by integrating tailored human development training programs into the fabric of their company.

To listen to the podcast, click here.

