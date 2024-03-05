Leah Tolton joined Cory Gagnon on the Legacy Builders podcast, Perfectionism Paralysis: Crafting Adaptive Governance for Family Business Longevity, to discuss how to sustain and grow family ventures. She outlined recommendations on shareholder pacts, balancing flexibility and durable foundations. She also provided clear steps on improving cross-generational communication, participation terms and upholding unity amidst growth.

Leah speaks in more depth on family-owned businesses in our podcast series: Beyond Succession.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.