Myron Mallia-Dare and Christopher Fallis' article on "The Winter 2024 Issue of Deal Points" is featured in the American Bar Association's Business Law section.

The decline in Canadian equity financings and rising interest rates have prompted strategic changes among Canadian public companies. Faced with funding challenges and escalating borrowing costs, more reporting issuers are considering going-private transactions. This shift offers opportunities for foreign strategic buyers interested in acquiring depressed-valued Canadian public company targets.

Please note that access to this article is exclusively available behind a paywall.

