Operto Guest Technologies ("Operto"), a Vancouver-based software start-up, has entered into an agreement for the strategic acquisition of Dack, a US proptech firm, in an attempt to revolutionize guest experiences in the hospitality sector.

Operto, founded in 2016, provides property managers, including hotel and short-term rental owners, with a platform to digitize guest experiences through automation and Internet of Things (IoT) integrations. The company was also recently recognized as a "Company-to-Watch" in Deloitte's annual Technology Fast 50 program.

Dack, a vacation rental management application, specializes in guest communication. The application enables property managers to control, manage and customize guest experiences, such as allowing for contactless check-in and checkout.

The acquisition would be Operto's third in the past three years and would be driven by the significant venture capital investments the company has received in recent years, including from a CA$15.3 million Series A funding round in February 2022 and a CA$34.4 million Series B funding round in March 2023.

