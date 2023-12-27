Venture capital (VC) and private equity (PE) investors are highly selective regarding the portfolio companies they invest in.

No less diligence should be applied to choosing among the different corporate statutes available to regulate portfolio company governance.

On this front the Alberta Business Corporations Act (ABCA) offers several advantages specifically aimed at the governance preferences of, and governance risks faced by, VC and PE investors.

Moreover, given the mobility offered by Canadian corporate law, these advantages are available regardless of where in Canada the portfolio company is located or operates, whether Toronto or Vancouver, or Halifax or Calgary.

For Canadian VC and PE investors, this provides a valuable risk mitigation tool.

For Canadian startups and founders, this provides a valuable fundraising strategy.

