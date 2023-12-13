2022 was a difficult year for private equity (PE) dealmakers and 2023 has not been much easier. Cross-border transactions continued to be challenging, a reflection of global geopolitical and macroeconomic headwinds.

Our exclusive report, prepared with findings from interviews of 150 PE fund managers across the world, shows how dealmakers are navigating these obstacles. What are the secrets of successful cross-border transactions in the current climate—and what might next year have in store?

Our survey answers those questions and more, first through a review of the past 24 months, including factors driving deals, trends and lessons learned, and then through an analysis of incentives and safeguards which have become increasingly important features of cross-border transactions. Among many topics, we also examine how respondents are using increased due diligence, earn-outs and carefully structured management equity to manage risk.

Finally, we look at the road ahead with our M&A forecast for the next 12 months. Per our survey, PE firms are adapting to turbulent geopolitical and economic forces, and predict an uptick in cross-border M&A transactions, along with larger transaction sizes.

This is a must-read for private equity buyers and investors who are looking to confidently steer through headwinds to continue growing their businesses. Gain invaluable insights from experienced PE fund managers through our report.

