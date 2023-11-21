Has Canada just become an even friendlier destination for U.S. private equity, venture capital and other investors?

It's not unusual for Canadian courts to look to Delaware caselaw for guidance, particularly in M&A disputes.

It's much less common for Canadian legislators to take a page out of Delaware's statutory playbook.

But this recently occurred when Alberta adopted Delaware's corporate opportunity waiver into the province's Business Corporations Act.

Writing in The M&A Lawyer (PDF, 175 KB), we explore the practical implications of this noteworthy development for U.S. cross-border investment into Canada, including by private equity, venture capital and other investors.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.