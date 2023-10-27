Today's podcast takes us to British Columbia, where Erica McGuinness has built a sell-side advisory practice with one of Western Canada's leading firms, Sequeira Partners. Mario and Erica discuss Alberta and B.C.'s strong deal market, with emphasis on insurance M&A, where valuations are increasing as PE firms seek out brokerage consolidation possibilities. Other sectors with strong deal flow include engineering, environmental consulting and industrials.
