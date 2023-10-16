Views from the Market · Episode 97 – Snowdon Partners: A North American Lower Midmarket Investor with Québec Roots
Today's guests, Dan Chetrit and Liroy Haddad, are co-founders of Snowdon Partners. Snowdon invests in lower midmarket businesses, both directly and as a search funder. Liroy and Dan are flexible about the level of ownership Snowdon assumes, but their philosophy is to be active, long-term partners to their portfolio companies. While its investments span Canada and the U.S., Montréal-based Snowdon is particularly noted for its experience and connections in Québec's lower midmarket.
