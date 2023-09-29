Mario's guest is Kalle Kilpi, Founder and CEO of DealMap.Ai, a Boston-based business that tailors large language model (LLM) M&A solutions for active acquirors. LLMs like Chat GPT have potential applications to nearly every aspect of a transaction, from drafting, due diligence and routine correspondence to target discovery and strategic analysis. Please join Mario and Kalle for a fascinating and informative look at what could be the M&A world of tomorrow.

self Views from the Market · Episode 96 - AI and M&A: Can Generative AI Play a Role in Dealmaking?