self

Mario's guest, Ed Bryant, is the driving force behind Sampford Advisors Inc., a tech-sector sell-side advisor. He and Mario discuss the post-pandemic market, noting that buyers will still pay a good price for quality businesses but are less interested in those that are cash-flow negative. In contrast with 2020-21, growth is no longer enough: the "Rule of 40" is being more strictly applied. Among the other topics of discussion is AI, which in Ed's view is not yet a major M&A driver but may become so within a few years.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.