Today's guest is Sebastien Koechli of Helia Capital, a family office that provides “patient capital” to businesses transitioning out of their entrepreneurial phase. As a purpose-driven investor, Helia looks beyond short-term profit, making minority or majority investments (as appropriate) in businesses with long-term potential and aligned social values. While current market conditions are challenging, Sebastien reports that internally-funded Helia is continuing to find good investment opportunities.

