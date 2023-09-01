Canada:
Views From The Market Podcast: Episode 94 – Patience With A Purpose: The Helia Capital Story (Podcast)
01 September 2023
Stikeman Elliott LLP
Today's guest is Sebastien Koechli of Helia Capital, a
family office that provides “patient capital” to
businesses transitioning out of their entrepreneurial phase. As a
purpose-driven investor, Helia looks beyond short-term profit,
making minority or majority investments (as appropriate) in
businesses with long-term potential and aligned social values.
While current market conditions are challenging, Sebastien reports
that internally-funded Helia is continuing to find good investment
opportunities.
