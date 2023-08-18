self

In this podcast, Mario speaks with Matthew Hooper, CEO of Hometurf Lawn Care, about his journey from searcher to owner to seller and now CEO of a mid-sized regional home services business. Matthew talks about the search process, about entering a sector that was new to him (in which a strong relationship with the seller was critical) and about his subsequent decision to sell the business and continue as CEO as it becomes part of a larger home services group.

