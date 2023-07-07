Effective June 30, 2023, Eyedeology, an optometry practice located in Calgary, Alberta, acquired Mayfair Eye Care, also in Calgary. Mayfair's new clinic name will be Eyedeology.

Gowling WLG advised Eyedeology with respect to this acquisition and subsequent amalgamation with a team that included Zafar Jaffer and Simanpreet Panaych (corporate), Kristen Cruise (employment) and Chris Dennehy (financing), assisted by student-at-law Sana Khan.

Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.