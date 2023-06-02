Periods of change often create great opportunities and Norwegian defence companies are well positioned to benefit from the shifting global security environment and Canada's need to rebuild its defence and security capabilities. In addition to being among Canada's close allies and therefore standing to benefit from the strategic realignment of Canada's supply chains towards friendly states, Norwegian defence companies have synergies with their Canadian counterparts. Whereas the Canadian defence sector is known for its strengths in naval vessel construction, aircraft fabrication, and related fields, these are complemented by the Norwegian defence sector's niche product spectrum, particularly its recognized strength in the following technological areas:

Command, control, information, decision support and combat systems

Systems integration

Autonomous systems and artificial intelligence

Missile technology Underwater technology

Ammunition, propulsion technologies and explosives

Material technology developed for military use

Life cycle support for military land, air and sea systems

The fact that Norwegian companies excel in critical sub-systems and components presents unique opportunities for them to successfully partner with Canadian prime contractors to the mutual benefit of all parties. This Team Norway in Canada – Doing Business in Canada guide has been directed by the Royal Norwegian Embassy in Ottawa and Innovation Norway to assist Norwegian defence suppliers to take advantage of new opportunities (examples of which are included in Appendix "A" to this Guide) in the Canadian defence sector during an area of rapidly increasing expenditures.

This Guide will provide a blueprint for Norwegian firms seeking to enter the Canadian defence and security marketplace at a time of great challenge and opportunity.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.