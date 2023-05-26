Are you ready to take the reins of a thriving business with over 15 years of success in its industry? We are thrilled to announce the sale of an established company that presents a golden opportunity for passionate entrepreneurs. With a remarkable revenue track record, an impressive range of assets, and a dedicated team, this business is poised for continued growth and prosperity.

Business Overview

For over 15 years, this business has been at the forefront of its industry, providing high-quality products and services to a diverse range of clients. The company has established a stellar reputation for its craftsmanship, attention to detail, and commitment to customer satisfaction.

Financial Snapshot

In 2022, the business generated an impressive revenue of $2.6 million, showcasing its ability to consistently deliver exceptional results. Even in 2021, amid challenging times, the company achieved a revenue of $2.4 million, further highlighting its resilience and stability.

Prime Location and Lease Details

Strategically situated in a thriving area, the business enjoys the advantage of a prime location. The generous 13,000 square feet of space accommodates the operations seamlessly. The rent, including taxes, is attractively priced at $13,000, making it a highly competitive advantage. The lease renewal is readily available, offering flexibility and ensuring continuity for the new owner.

A Team of Experts

A dedicated team of eight experienced professionals drives the success of this business. With a mix of talent and expertise, including three skilled installers, the team is well-positioned to deliver top-notch services to clients. Their commitment, knowledge, and work ethic are invaluable assets that will be seamlessly transferred to the new owner.

Impressive Asset Portfolio

The business comes equipped with a comprehensive range of cutting-edge assets, enabling efficient and precise operations. The list of assets includes:

2006 Park Industries Destiny XE CNC (Serial # 5-06-2257) – Original Cost: $250,000 2005 Flow IFB 6012 Waterjet Cutting Centre (Serial # 341157) – Original Cost: $250,000 2006 Breton SpeedyCut FK/NC 800 BridgeSaw w/ Overview Camera Option (Serial # 24358) – Original Cost: $180,000 2009 Breton Combi-Cut DJ NC 500 SawJet Machine w/ Overhead Camera (Serial #49202) – Original Cost: $285,000 2008 Prodim Proliner 8.0 Digitizer (Serial #8450) – Original Cost: $30,000 2012 Ford F350 Pick Up Truck 2011 Ford F250 Pick Up Truck Alloy Fusion Inc. 3 Ton Crane – Original Cost: CDN$65,000 2010 Toyota 8,000 lbs. Forklift – Original Cost: CDN$38,000 Quartz and Granite Slab Inventory: $275,000 Offcut Inventory: $100,000

These cutting-edge assets, along with the extensive inventory, provide the necessary tools and resources to seamlessly continue business operations and fulfill client demands.

Unveiling the Opportunity

Now, the opportunity you've been waiting for – this exceptional business can be yours for an asking price of $2 million. This price is a true reflection of the business's value, the extensive assets, the committed team, and the potential for growth and profitability. It's an opportunity that should not be missed for ambitious entrepreneurs looking to enter or expand their presence in the Canadian market.

Why Invest?

Established Reputation: With over 15 years in the industry, this business has built a strong reputation for excellence and reliability. Its name is synonymous with quality and customer satisfaction, leading to a loyal client base and a steady stream of referrals. Lucrative Financial Performance: The consistent revenue growth, as evidenced by the $2.6 million revenue in 2022 and $2.4 million revenue in 2021, showcases the business's stability and profit potential. The solid financial foundation provides a promising platform for the new owner to build upon and capitalize on the industry's ongoing demand. Strategic Location: Situated in a thriving area, the business benefits from easy accessibility, high visibility, and proximity to key suppliers and customers. This advantageous location offers a strategic advantage, enhancing operational efficiency and market reach. Valuable Assets: The extensive portfolio of cutting-edge assets, including CNC centers, waterjet cutting centers, bridge saws, digitizers, trucks, and more, represents a substantial investment. These assets provide a competitive edge, allowing the business to deliver superior craftsmanship and meet the diverse needs of clients efficiently. Experienced Team: The dedicated team of eight professionals, including three skilled installers, has been instrumental in the business's success. Their expertise, industry knowledge, and commitment to excellence ensure a seamless transition for the new owner, who can rely on their support to maintain the business's stellar reputation. Growth Opportunities: Despite its already impressive performance, there are ample opportunities to further expand the business. With the rising demand for products in various industries, including residential and commercial construction, remodeling, and interior design, the potential for growth and increased market share is substantial. The business's solid foundation, combined with the new owner's vision and strategic initiatives, can unlock exciting avenues for expansion.

Next Steps

If you are a motivated entrepreneur seeking an established business in a lucrative industry, this opportunity is tailor-made for you. The confidential sale of this remarkable business, including its impressive assets, solid financial performance, and seasoned team, presents the ideal platform to embark on your entrepreneurial journey or expand your existing operations.

To receive more detailed information and financial records, schedule a 1-hour consultation with our business immigration lawyers. Don't miss your chance to acquire a thriving business with unlimited potential.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.