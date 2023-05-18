self

Episode Description

Mario's guest this week is Michael Platt, CEO of Carma Corp. Based in Lindsay, Ont., Carma provides sub-metering services, generating data on utility usage in residential buildings and commercial enterprises. Michael attributes his success in breaking into this competitive industry to his efforts, as a self-funded searcher, to build trust with the company's owner. He has applied the same relationship-building philosophy to the additional acquisitions Carma has made as it has expanded both geographically and in terms of its service offerings.

