Winnipeg-based Exchange Income Corporation (EIC) has acquired BVGlazing Systems Ltd. for $95 million.

BVGlazing, based in southwestern Ontario, manufactures window, curtain wall, door and railing systems for mid-rise and high-rise buildings. EIC also owns Quest Window Systems, a manufacturer of window-wall glazing systems.

"The long-term demand for high-rise residential buildings is robust, driven by housing affordability and population growth in major metropolitan cities," said Mike Pyle, CEO of EIC. "With these long-term tailwinds, we are keen to grow our investment in our building envelope business, ensuring we remain a leader in this field."

EIC is an acquisition-oriented company focusing on the manufacturing, aerospace and aviation sectors.

MLT Aikins was pleased to act as counsel to EIC on its acquisition of BVGlazing. David Filmon, Jordan Riese, Paul Tascona and Erin Tramley advised EIC on the BVGlazing transaction.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.