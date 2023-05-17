ARTICLE

On May 9, 2023, Volaris Group announced the acquisition of FunctionFox Systems Inc.

Based in Victoria, British Colombia, FunctionFox designs and builds timesheet and project management software for creative agencies and teams.

An Operating Group of Constellation Software Inc., Volaris is a buy-and-hold acquirer of software businesses based in Mississauga, Ontario.

Gowling WLG advised FunctionFox on this transaction with a team led by Derek Keay and that included Aimee Halfyard and Francesca Gimson, assisted by paralegal Rachel Venables.

