Effective May 1, 2023, Geronimo Occupational Therapy ("Geronimo OT") acquired substantially all of the assets of Lesya Dyk OT Services ("LDOT").

Geronimo OT, headquartered in Stony Creek, Ontario, provides comprehensive rehabilitation in the community to help individuals regain function and promote independence in their daily activities. LDOT is located in Hamilton.



Gowling WLG advised Geronimo OT with respect to this transaction with a team that included Thomas Hunter and Michelle Kumar, assisted by student-at-law Fabiola Alvarez.

Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.