In this Edition

The reappearance of "pay-to-play" transactions in the current financing environment

New artificial intelligence (AI) and fintech regulations coming down the pipeline, among other need-to-know topics

Recent financing trends across Canada

Market Insights

"Pay-to-Play" Provisions Making a Return in Venture Financing — In recent months, we have begun to see venture financing rounds that include the negotiation of "pay-to-play" provisions. These provisions have been largely absent in recent years due to the buoyant financing environment. However, at times when companies face greater challenges in raising funds under their current capital structure, these powerful recapitalization tools may be deployed to encourage reinvestment and new investment into a company. "Pay-to-play" provisions can help deliver the necessary funds, but it is important that companies evaluate and implement them in a manner that anticipates and mitigates the associated risks.

In financing rounds that include some element of recapitalization, a company will seek to attract new financing by modifying the economic rights of prior investment rounds, including the priorities, liquidation preferences or valuations of one or more classes or series of preferred shares.

"Pay-to-play" provisions take different forms, but their fundamental purpose is to incentivize existing investors to continue to support the company. These terms can be presented to investors as a carrot or a stick (or both together) and may have been incorporated into a company's governance documents during a prior financing round or, as we are now seeing more frequently, introduced in the context of a new round of investment where subscriptions are falling short of the company's needs. Read more in our Blakes Bulletin: "Pay-to-Play" Provisions Making a Return in Venture Financing.

Deal Monitor

Data sourced from PitchBook.

After a record-breaking year in 2021, the aggregate value of venture capital deals in Canada in 2022 fell by 23%. However, 2022 deal value remained significantly higher than the pre-pandemic years of 2018 and 2019. Data from Q1 2023 suggest a continuation of the slow-down, with the aggregate value of venture capital deals in Canada for 2023 on pace to match levels from 2018.



