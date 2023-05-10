Following the publication of Osler's second annual Deal Points Report: Venture Capital Financings, Emerging and High Growth Companies partners Chad Bayne, Michael Grantmyre and Ryan Unruch hosted a webinar to delve deeper into the trends and context behind the numbers.
Canada's emerging and high growth company ecosystem proved resilient amid economic headwinds — like higher interest rates, reduced consumer spending and a slowing rate in business investment growth — that affected financing throughout 2022.
The speakers provided insights on
- how 2022 compared to a blockbuster 2021 and pre-pandemic activity
- the effect of macroeconomic forces on financing structures
- participation of women-founded companies in the EHG ecosystem
- how higher interest rates may affect business models that rely on cheap capital to fuel growth
- types of bridging activity in the market so far in 2023
- industry and regional growth expectations
