Following the publication of Osler's second annual Deal Points Report: Venture Capital Financings, Emerging and High Growth Companies partners Chad Bayne, Michael Grantmyre and Ryan Unruch hosted a webinar to delve deeper into the trends and context behind the numbers.

Canada's emerging and high growth company ecosystem proved resilient amid economic headwinds — like higher interest rates, reduced consumer spending and a slowing rate in business investment growth — that affected financing throughout 2022.

The speakers provided insights on

how 2022 compared to a blockbuster 2021 and pre-pandemic activity

the effect of macroeconomic forces on financing structures

participation of women-founded companies in the EHG ecosystem

how higher interest rates may affect business models that rely on cheap capital to fuel growth

types of bridging activity in the market so far in 2023

industry and regional growth expectations

Watch the full webinar

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.