Ashley White comments in Lexpert's special edition on Finance and M&A on the up-and-down deal activity in Canada in 2022 and what 2023 might look like.



"It was a bit frenetic in 2022," says Ashley. "There were downtimes; there were times of activity and opportunity for those ready to capitalize on those opportunities."



She also says in 2023, investors will be looking at balancing risks in the short term with long-term strategies. In energy and alternative energy, she sees more pursuit of partnerships and joint ventures to build competitive advantage.



Ashley is a co-author of Bennett Jones' Q4 2022 look at Canada's M&A landscape, Reflections on Canada's M&A Landscape in 2022 and a Look Ahead to 2023.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.